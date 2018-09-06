Juvenile charged in home invasion, officer-involved shooting to be tried as adult

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A juvenile arrested in connection to a home invasion and officer-involved shooting that left a Cherry Hills Village police officer injured last month will be tried as an adult, prosecutors said Thursday.

Authorities arrested 17-year-old Angelo Alston on Friday in Aurora. Alston is facing 32 charges and is being held on a $1 million bond.

The burglary and shooting happened the night of Aug. 20. Officer Cory Sack was injured in the shooting.

Sack had responded to the home on Sedgwick Drive after someone called 911 and hung up, police said.

The officer found the door to the home open and went inside, where the suspects were found. Gunfire was exchanged and Sack was hit in the upper leg and in the heel.

Sack, who has been with the department for seven years, was able to get out of the house and was taken to Swedish Medical Center.

The family in the home was also able to escape and was taken to a safe location, police said.

Investigators are still searching for three other suspects, so an Arapahoe County District Court judge kept the affidavit and arrest warrant sealed.

Alston is due back in court on Tuesday.

Police said Wednesday that Sack has undergone four surgeries after the shooting. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Sack family.