Group encourages Coloradans to wear teal Friday to raise awareness for ovarian cancer

DENVER — A Colorado non-profit group is encouraging people to wear teal on Friday to raise awareness for ovarian cancer.

September is national Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and Sept. 7 (Friday) is national Wear Teal day. According to the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance (COCA), about 330 women in the state are diagnosed with the disease each year.

95 percent of women diagnosed reported having at least one of the following common symptoms associated with the cancer:

Bloating

Pelvic or abdominal pain

Urinary urgency or frequency

Difficult eating or feeling full quickly

COCA said ovarian cancer doesn’t just affect older women. All women — regardless of age — need to be vigilant, the non-profit said.