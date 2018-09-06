Group encourages Coloradans to wear teal Friday to raise awareness for ovarian cancer

DENVER — A Colorado non-profit group is encouraging people to wear teal on Friday to raise awareness for ovarian cancer.
September is national Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and Sept. 7 (Friday) is national Wear Teal day. According to the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance (COCA), about 330 women in the state are diagnosed with the disease each year.
95 percent of women diagnosed reported having at least one of the following common symptoms associated with the cancer:
- Bloating
- Pelvic or abdominal pain
- Urinary urgency or frequency
- Difficult eating or feeling full quickly
COCA said ovarian cancer doesn't just affect older women. All women — regardless of age — need to be vigilant, the non-profit said.