Folks rappel from the top of a skyscraper to raise money to fight cancer

DENVER — For a decade, now, the Cancer League of Colorado has been raising money to beat cancer, by taking people “Over the Edge.”

Thursday through Saturday, participants will be rappelling 38 stories down the side of the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Denver, as part of the fundraiser.

“Over the Edge” partners with Cancer League to put on the event. South Metro Fire Rescue is on-scene to make sure everything goes according to plan.

The Cancer League has raised more than $2 million over the past 10 years.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so at Cancerleague.org.