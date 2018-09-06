× Festival Italiano

Belmar, located at Wadsworth and Alameda in Lakewood, will host the 14th Annual Festival Italiano at Belmar on September 8 & 9, 2018. The two-day event hosts over 100,000 Italian lovers who come to celebrate Italian culture by featuring the sights, sounds, and flavors of Italy. The event emphasizes Italian culture in every aspect of the festival and reflects the premier quality consistent with the Belmar brand. This year’s festival will offer a full spectrum of events and activities for all ages; Italian food, wine, and artisan vendors; and a full schedule of authentic Italian entertainment introducing new performers, some returning favorites and special guest Chris Daniels and the Kings. Free to attend and free parking.

Festival Italiano

Saturday September 8th 10AM-9PM, Sunday September 9th 10AM-5PM

Belmar Downtown Lakewood (Alameda and Wadsworth)

Free