Einstein Bros. Bagels on Simms in Lakewood gets Restaurant Report Card ‘A’

DENVER — Every week, FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

Tamayo

The Larimer Square location in Denver failed our report card with nine critical health code violations in July.

The issues included:

Ceviche and cabbage tossed, held at wrong temperature

No hot water in restrooms

Dish machine not sanitizing

Toxic sanitizer

The restaurant sent an email that said, “We take the health and safety of our guests very seriously. While we regret that any violations took place, each were corrected on-the-spot or immediately thereafter and later re-inspected. During that re-inspection, we passed without issues. We take pride in our high standards and are confident that the actions we have taken will ensure that a similar situation never recurs.”

Tamayo is located at 1400 Larimer Street.

Durbar Nepalese and Indian Bistro

Jefferson County health inspectors cited the Lakewood restaurant for 14 critical violations in June. The violations covered:

Employees rinsing their hands with no soap

Using common towel

No sanitizing solution

Manager could not answer basic food safety questions

The restaurant did not return our calls so we stopped by. Manager Ari Tamanz said, ‘This is new management and there are no violations in our restaurant or our management. I don’t know previous restaurant what kind of violations they had but, now we are clear now. “

Durbar which is located on West 6th Frontage Road passed a follow up inspection.

Einstein Bros. Bagels, South Simms Street in Lakewood

The “A” goes to a repeat winner for Einstein Brothers Bagels. The 7456 South Simms Street location in Lakewood scored no critical violations two inspections in a row.

General manager Katie Sternbeck said, “We have a bunch of standards here at Einstein’s that allows us to be successful. I also try to make sure my crews have good habits always washing hands making sure they are obeying the rules. That’s what got us our “A.” Some days are challenging. You get some new ones that want to cheat so yes, it is hard but has long as you instill those good habits it’s easy at times.”

How restaurants appear on the Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

