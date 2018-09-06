Dry, warm weather returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Another round of evening storms will move off the mountains and across metro Denver and the Front Range Thursday. These storms will bring lightning, small hail and some heavy rain. The potential for localized flooding like some west metro areas saw Wednesday is possible should hail clog street drains.

The storms should move to the southeast and end around 9 p.m. for the Front Range.

The forecast for the upcoming weekend and most of next week is quiet, dry, sunny and warm. Our average high temperature in Denver at this time of September is in the low 80s. Our forecast highs will be a little above normal with readings in the mid- to upper 80s.

