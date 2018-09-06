Denver Zoo welcomes newborn okapi, Cape buffalo calves

DENVER — The Denver Zoo recently welcomed two new animals that are sure to attract visitors this fall.

On Labor Day, a Cape buffalo named Rain gave birth to Poncho, a healthy female. One day prior, a rare, endangered male okapi was born. He was named Romakari.

Cape buffalo are found in southern and eastern Africa. They are known for being territorial and protective, according to the zoo. Males can weigh up to 2,000 lbs.

The zoo said Poncho spends most of her time outdoors and is usually easily within view for visitors.

Okapi Romakari is being kept inside, where he will likely remain for at least one month until he is ready to follow his mom, Almasi, outside. Some say okapis look like a cross between a zebra and a giraffe. They have long necks, black-and-white striped legs and long, purple tongues.

Okapis are native only to the Ituri Forest of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and are endangered due to factors like logging, human settlement and hunting, according to the zoo.

Romakari is the eighth okapi calf born at the Denver Zoo. Poncho is the second Cape buffalo born at the zoo in recent months.