Another chance of afternoon thunderstorms, then drier for weekend

DENVER -- There will be patchy fog on Thursday morning across the Front Range, then sunshine and a 40 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Heavy rain is again possible with high temperatures reaching 75 degrees.

The mountains can expect partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of rain, thunderstorms and snow. Highs will range from 55 to 65 degrees.

Friday will be a notch drier across the board.

Saturday and Sunday will be significantly drier with highs warming into the mid-80s.

Most of next week is also looking dry.

