Celebration of life for nine-year-old boy who committed suicide

DENVER - More than 100 people gathered at Lindsley Park Thursday night to remember a nine-year-old boy who committed suicide last month.

Jamel Myles killed himself after he came out as being gay and was then bullied.

"No mother should be burying her child, especially at a young age," Leia Pierce told FOX31, with tears in her eyes.

She was surrounded by Myles' friends and family at the park and the thing he loved: the color purple, pizza and bubbles.

But they can't take away her pain.

"They say it gets easier, but honestly it gets harder every day," Pierce said. "They say, 'think of your memories' and I think of the memories. And I open my eyes after I think of the memories and I look around and he’s not there. And it actually hurts more."

Pierce used to take Myles and her two daughters to the park often. They'd play basketball, run around and climb the hill at the southeast corner of the park.

Now, they're focusing on using this tragedy to send a message that's echoed by everyone at the park, especially Myles' friends.

"If someone else is different from you it doesn’t matter, they’re still a person and that doesn’t give you a reason to bully them," said Anthony Hull. "You should always be nice to everybody and stay positive."