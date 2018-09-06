× Breckenridge Oktoberfest

Fall is just around the corner in Breckenridge which means one of the first ways to celebrate Oktoberfest in country is just two weeks away. One of the earliest Oktoberfest celebrations in the country returns with a three-day celebration Friday -Sunday, Sept. 7-9, 2018 in the historic downtown of Breckenridge. The event, a perfect mix of traditional and modern, kicks off with a street party on historic Main Street Friday and continues through the weekend. At 9600 ft., Breckenridge is one of the of the first places in the country to see the changing colors –guests can embrace the golden leaves and cool temps with lodging rates starting at $170 a night at GoBreck.com.