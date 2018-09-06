Aurora police, community leader address officer-involved shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Nine months into the year and Aurora police have been involved in eight shootings. The Problem Solvers are now wondering if there's a trend.

“Eight is a high number, I'm not going to say it’s not," Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said.

He recognizes that eight officer-involved shootings isn't ideal. To put that in perspective, the agency recorded five officer-involved shootings in 2016 and one in 2017.

“We’re seeing a lot more guns out there I think, I can’t give you an exact reason as to why our officers are finding themselves in more of these situations, but the reality is they are," Chief Metz said. “I don't see a particular trend that I can point to all of the situations have been very very different.”

You'll hear a similar narrative from informed community members as well.

Aurora NAACP President Omar Montgomery said, “Numbers don’t tell the whole story.”

Omar Montgomery, now a candidate for Aurora mayor, heads up Aurora's NAACP and is part of a group of leaders that meets with Chief Metz periodically.

“So far they’ve been extremely transparent," Montgomery said. “From what I’ve seen in the reports, it seemed like there have been some areas where either the public was in danger, law enforcement was in danger, and the use of force was probably appropriate. I use the word probably because there’s still some reports and some footage I haven’t seen.”

Police have encountered a rough 2018. The year started with three Colorado officers killed in the line of duty. Last month, a Colorado Springs Police Officer was shot. A couple of days ago, an Aurora officer was shot.

It's numbers like that put added weight on anyone who responds to calls.

“I think if stress was the cause, I think we would see a lot more officer-involved shootings than we’ve seen," Chief Metz said.

There's still no answer to what's causing all the violence, that's a question no one can answer.

Just for clarification, there is one situation that has NAACP looking for answers.

As for the Aurora Police Department, Chief Metz wants people to know his officers go through hours of training to make sure they know how to de-escalate situations.