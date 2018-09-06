3rd warmest summer on record for Colorado

DENVER — The summer’s data was released Thursday and according to the National Climate Data Center (NCDC) Colorado just ended its 3rd hottest summer on record.
Most of the heat was on the western slope. Meanwhile, a few areas on the plains were near to cooler than average.
Compared to the country, the hottest weather of all was over the Western U.S., from Western Colorado to California.
The U.S. tied for 4th hottest summer on record:
In terms of precipitation, the state had its 22nd driest summer but the U.S. had its 25th wettest on record, largely due to heavy rainfall in areas of the northern corn belt and sections of New York to Virginia.
For Denver, summer 2018 was 10th warmest on record (1872 to 2018) with an average temperature of 73.4 degrees.
Further, this was the city’s 18th driest summer on record with only 2.39 inches of rainfall.AlertMe