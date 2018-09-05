Vigil in Windsor honors life of 8-year-old Brycen Zerby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR, Colo. -- Dozens gathered in Windsor Wednesday night to honor the memory of a little boy tragically killed during a Labor Day parade. The gathering included a candlelight vigil and emotional support form the town’s religious leaders.

That vigil was held less than a mile from a growing memorial for the boy where the tragedy happened on Monday.

Those at vigil wrote messages of support to Brycen Zerby’s devastated family and heard from area pastors talking about the power of faith.

Brycen was killed after witnesses say he tried to get off of his church’s float during the Windsor Harvest Festival parade. The boy was struck and later died at a hospital. Not long after the tragedy, those in Windsor— who didn’t even know the boy or his family— organized the vigil.

"The response has been huge," an organizer said.

Members of the Zerby family, known for their strong faith, were not seen at the vigil. Loved ones say they need space as they deal with a loss no parent should ever have to experience.

There is an ongoing investigation into Brycen’s death. The mayor of Windsor says, after the investigation is complete, the town board will meet with festival officials to determine what— if anything— should change to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.