× Veterans Day Parade, Festival and Run – 11/10 and 11/11

Who: Colorado Veterans Project

What: Veterans Day Parade, Festival and Run

When: Saturday, November 10th through Sunday, November 11th (see below for specific times)

Where: Parade/Festival held at Civic Center Park (click for map)

Run held at City Park (click for map)

FOX31, as part of Serving Those Who Serve, is honored to again be a part of the Veterans Day Parade, Festival and Run put on by our partners at the Colorado Veterans Project. Join FOX31’s own Aristea Brady and Jeremy Hubbard as they emcee the Veterans Day Parade.

The Veterans Day weekend will kick off with the parade and festival on Saturday, November 10th followed by the 5K/10K run on Sunday, November 11th. See below for specific details:

Parade: 10a – Noon

Starting at Colfax & Bannock and ending at Civic Center Park, come salute our local heroes and show your pride and patriotism. Denver’s parade presents wars from throughout our Nation’s history.

For more information, click here.

Festival: 12 – 3 pm (following the Parade in Civic Center Park)

Immediately following the Parade, participants and spectators are encouraged to join us in Civic Center Park for the Denver Veterans Day Festival. This family-friendly event offers FREE admission, a music stage, kids & family activities, military displays, tons of vendors, and a wide variety of food. The festival serves as a celebratory “Thank You” to our Veterans who have fought to ensure our freedoms.

Static displays of both vintage and modern military vehicles will be featured for spectators to engage and take photos with. Uniformed men and women will be in attendance and encouraged to interact with children and adults.

For more information, click here.

5K/10K Run: Begins at 8a at City Park

Recognized as Denver’s official run for Veterans, this is a memorial 5K & 10K fun run that is open to runners, joggers, walkers, kids of all ages, and dogs are always welcome.

ALL proceeds of your registration (and donations!) goes directly to helping Colorado Veterans. The Denver Veterans Day Run is hosted by Colorado Veterans Project,501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that hosts special events in order to raise awareness and funds for local Veteran organizations.

For more information and to register, click here.