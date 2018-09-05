Vanilla Ice aboard plane quarantined at JFK Airport

NEW YORK — Vanilla Ice is aboard an Emirates Airbus A380 jet quarantined at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, according to the musician’s Twitter account.

“This is crazy. Apparently there [are] over 100 people sick on the bottom floor, so happy I’m up top, it’s a double-decker plane 380,” the “Ice Ice Baby” artist said.

People were quick to reply with puns related to the 1989 hit song.

“It appears that there is a problem. Isn’t it your obligation to solve it?” one Twitter user wrote.

According to the Associated Press, the plane was quarantined when about 10 passengers became ill aboard the flight from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Emirates flight landed about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday. The airline said the passengers were getting medical attention “as a precaution.”

Video from news helicopters showed the jet sitting on the tarmac surrounded by ambulances, vehicles and airport personnel.

Passengers were exiting the plane with their luggage and getting on to buses.

Representatives of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were on the scene.

A New York police counterterrorism division tweeted it appeared to be a “medical situation.”