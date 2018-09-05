Cold front delivers thunderstorms; another round expected in afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Strong thunderstorms raced through the the Denver metro area overnight Wednesday, and rain and thunderstorms will continue for the morning rush.

The storms will move out later in the morning, but another round of thunderstorms will push through during the evening commute.

It will be an unseasonably cool day in Denver and across the Front Range with highs struggling to reach 70 degrees.

The storms and cool temperatures are a combination of a cold front, the jet stream and a surge of late-season monsoon moisture.

The mountains can expect a 60 percent chance of rain, snow and thunderstorms on Wednesday with highs ranging from 55 to 65 degrees.

The chance of rain and thunderstorms on Thursday drops to 50 percent across the Front Range.

Friday will be even drier with a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

It will be dry on Saturday and Sunday as highs reach the mid-80s in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

