The history behind the old iconic Broncos logo – the Denver ‘D’

DENVER — The Denver Broncos iconic D logo represented the Broncos for more than 25 years. And it’s a logo that you’ll still find today on hats, shirts and everything in between.

But what you may not know is that the man who created the logo, which was used from 1970 to 1996, didn’t work for the Broncos.

In the 1960’s, the Broncos were looking to update their logo and man named Edwin Taylor sketched the now iconic D and sent the idea to the team.

The Broncos organization thanked Taylor in a letter written in 1968.

“To Edwin G Taylor, we thought you would be pleased to know that the design suggestion you forwarded to us last year has been accepted as the new Denver Bronco helmet ornamentation,” the letter said.

His daughter, Pat Taylor, couldn’t be more proud of her father’s design.

“I mean here’s this Bucking Bronco that looks like its emaciated, I mean yeah and they played the way their emblem looked,” Pat Taylor said about the even older Broncos logo that featured a orange bucking horse with a football player in an orange uniform riding him.

Pat Taylor said her artist father was a humble man who was always creating.

But for what could be considered one of his greatest creations, Edwin Taylor only received that letter from the team, a shirt, hat and two tickets in the south stands for a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tickets that he never used.

“They never just called him up and said this is great, and I think that’s all he was really hoping for,” Pat Taylor said in a 2016 interview with FOX31.

Never truly recognized for his work, Edwin Taylor died in 1993.

But as the Broncos take the field Sunday, and thousands in the stands still sport that old Denver D, Pat Taylor knows her dad’s legacy lives on.

“That’s kind of a spokesperson to me — that D. That’s my dad,” she said.

The Denver D isn’t the only logo Edwin Taylor is credited with.

He also designed Freddie the Air Force Falcon, the logo for the old Colorado Colts and the National Western Stock Show Bull among many others.

It’s just something he did in his spare time.

Pat Taylor said she hopes someday her father is inducted into the Broncos Hall of Fame because she says the logo is the history of the team.