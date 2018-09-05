Teen left unresponsive from hit-and-run now shares story of survival, struggle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A teenager is now home from the hospital after injuries from a hit-and-run left him unresponsive.

FOX31 talked to Javion Hurd's mom in June as the 17-year-old was fighting for his life.

Now he shares a story of survival.

"I got a second chance at life," Javion Hurd said. “Like, I don’t know nobody who wouldn’t be positive if they got to come back here and spend time with their family, their mom, sisters, brothers, stuff like that. It’s a blessing, you shouldn’t be nothing but happy, you got a second chance at life.”

Hurd still has a long road to recovery. He can't walk and his memory goes in and out. Strides are made every day, one was even made during our interview. We asked him his birthday, and he immediately responded, something his mom says is a step in the right direction.

“I think the biggest smile today came from me when you asked him how old he would be and when his birthday is because just recently he said 16 going on 17," Hurd's mom, Sheriece Furness said. “He’s starting to remember, all I got to do is write posties. So I’ll just keep writing posties and I’ll write everything down to see my son tell somebody when his birthday was.”

Hurd doesn't remember much from the horrific night, he does say this experience has changed his life.

“Life is too short to be doing, going down the wrong routes, routes you’re not supposed to be going down," Hurd said. “Now this is my chance to show my worth.”

The driver that left the scene is now identified as Eldow Jabeldo. He turned himself in to police back in July. He was released on bond. He's going through the court system right now.