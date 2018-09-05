× Stanley Arts Festival

Stanley Arts Festival, produced by CherryArts, takes place at Stanley Marketplace (2501 Dallas St., Aurora, CO 80010) on September 8 and 9, featuring 100 national juried artists, live entertainment, children’s creation station activities and interactive art installations. The artists will exhibit in 13 disciplines of art, including ceramics, mixed media, digital art, photography, metalworks and drawing. Forty-nine of the artists are Colorado based and 34 are new to the Festival. A list of all artists can be found here http://stanleyartsfestival.org/exhibiting-artists/. Stanley Arts Festival is free to the public on Saturday, Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, the public is invited to purchase tickets for the Stanley Arts Festival Kickoff Party on Friday, Sept. 7 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Benefitting CherryArts’ year-round education programs, the party features a sneak peek at 40 of the 100 juried artists for the show, live performance art, interactive art, an open bar and delicious culinary creations.“Offering a variety of artwork from some incredible artists, Stanley Arts Festival provides an opportunity for the new or seasoned art lover to experience and purchase art,” said Tara Brickell, CherryArts executive director and CEO. “This intimate, approachable and community-driven setting is the perfect venue for first-time art buyers to acquire a unique artwork while engaging in an interactive experience.” In addition to the immersive experience of meeting with artists, families can enjoy children’s activities at Creation Station.