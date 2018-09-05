Southbound I-25 reopens after closing for flooding

DENVER — Several lanes of southbound Interstate 25 were closed near downtown Denver for more than a half-hour early Wednesday morning as strong thunderstorms moved through the metro area.

The Denver Police Department also said officers were assisting a person who was in crisis. The department did not elaborate.

The thunderstorms caused flooding in other areas of the metro area, including at East Colfax Avenue and High Street, Interstate 70 and Washington Street and U.S. 36 and Interstate 25 in Adams County.