Soggy showers return

Another round of showers & thunderstorms will be with us through the evening in Denver. Some of the showers may contain moderate rain. Area streams may rise slightly. The rain will be with us until about midnight tonight before ending from north to south. These September showers are perfect for our dry conditions and some places could get up to an inch of needed rain.

We will have more afternoon & evening thundershowers on Thursday & Friday as temperatures stay in the refreshing 70s.

We will dry out starting over the weekend and lasting through much of next week. So, with plenty of sunshine back in the forecast temperatures are expected to quickly warm into the mid to upper 80s...it's still Summer after all.

