Shaquem Griffin set to start 1st NFL game for Seahawks against Broncos

RENTON, Wash. — Seahawks rookie Shaquem Griffin will start at weakside linebacker when Seattle opens the regular season against the Broncos on Sunday.

Starter K.J. Wright is still recovering from minor knee surgery and coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that the earliest he would return is Week 2 against Chicago.

Griffin lost his left hand to amputation when he was younger, and became the feel-good story of the NFL draft. A groundswell of support got him an invite to the scouting combine in Indianapolis, where he stunned onlookers by bench-pressing 225 pounds a staggering 20 times with a prosthetic left hand and then covered the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds.

The former UCF star was drafted in the fifth round by the Seahawks.

Griffin got plenty of playing time in the preseason and played well with the exception of the second game against the Chargers.

Griffin will also play alongside his brother Shaquill, the starting left cornerback for the Seahawks.