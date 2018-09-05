Parents sound off after ‘pot pamphlets found in 4H youth bags

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUEBLO, Colo. -- Parents are sounding off after pot pamphlets were placed in their children’s 4H bags at the Colorado State Fair.

The pamphlet is titled “Meg’s Budtender Tips.” It gives advice on how to properly use marijuana. But the parents we talked to said it’s unacceptable that the pamphlet was given to kids.

Brynn Fort smiled as she escorted her hog into the show ring.

“It’s just exciting for them,” Amy Fort said. “They really get to see how their pigs look compared to the best in the state.”

For the past decade, the Fort family has been participating in the 4H Youth Livestock show at the Colorado State Fair, but this year they found something odd in their competition bag – a flyer about marijuana.

“It just really shocked me. It would be the equivalent of them saying, hey, if you’re going to drink Vodka this is the proper way to drink Vodka. Do it sparingly,” Fort said.

Hundreds of 4H kids in the Livestock show got the pamphlet, with messages like, “Take an edible, take it easy” and “Keep your stash safe and sound.”

“These packets were being handed out to 8-year-old kids,” Janene Turner said. “Why are you giving a child instructions on how to get high?”

The Turners were outraged too, saying kids can’t legally use marijuana, so how did this happen?

“Who decided that was OK for my child?” Turner questioned.

The Problem Solvers reached out to the agency that created the flyers, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. They admit that putting the pamphlets in the bags was their mistake.

In a statement they said, “We would like to apologize to any family whose child received the marijuana education materials that were intended for adults.”

But for families like the Forts and Turners, they want assurance this won’t happen again.

“Bottom line it shouldn’t have been in there, and it shouldn’t be in there next year,” Turner said.

The Health Department said the advertising material and the sponsorship at the fair was a one-time event.

4H of Colorado provided this statement: “The State Fair exhibitor packets were put together by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Colorado 4-H did not have anything to do with assembling the packets, nor were we involved in the content of the packets. Upon expressing our concerns we learned that this was an unintended mistake and that the brochures in question were never intended to be distributed to youth.”