× Paramount Cafe closes; three other long-standing Denver restaurants will shutter by year’s end

DENVER — The Paramount Cafe, a mainstay on downtown Denver’s 16th Street Mall, closed its doors Sunday. Its owners announced that its three other Denver restaurants would be close by the year’s end.

Govnr’s Park Tavern will close on Nov. 11. It will be followed by Marlowe’s on Dec. 22, with Lala’s Wine Bar and Pizzeria closing Dec. 23.

The restaurants have been fixtures in Denver’s food scene for decades.

“We regret to announce, after a combined 121 years of business, at the conclusion of our leases we are closing the doors of our four Denver restaurants,” management wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Owners also thanked its patrons and staff in the post, and encouraged people to visit during the restaurants’ final months.

“We sincerely invite everyone to visit all of our restaurants to make new memories and celebrate nostalgia with us as we wind down this era. It is very important that we offer time to say goodbye. Please join us through the end of this amazing journey,” the post read.

Mike Plancarte and John Ott are the owners of Premier Ventures Inc., which operates the restaurants. They have owned the company for more than 20 years.

“Although they are excited to pursue other endeavors and devote more time to their families, they have always treated these restaurants and communities as home,” the Facebook post said.

Govnr’s Park Tavern and Lala’s are on the same block across the street from Governor’s Park on 7th Avenue. Marlowe’s and the Paramount Cafe also share the same block downtown.