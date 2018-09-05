× One person killed in Lafayette house fire

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — One person died in a Lafayette house fire Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The first-alarm fire happened on the 800 block of Dounce Street.

According to Lafayette Fire Department Chief Save Friedel, the call came in shortly before 10 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Fire responded first, followed by the Mountain View, Louisville and Lafayette fire departments.

Friedel said firefighters had a difficult time moving through the home due to contents inside.

It took crews about 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

While the fire is not believed to be suspicious, an investigation is currently underway with the Lafayette Police Department leading the effort.

LPD Commander Brian Rosipajla said the victim was the only person inside the home. Construction workers next door called about the fire.

The victim has not been identified.