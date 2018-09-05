Manic Training Fort Collins at the Fortitude 10k

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You don't have to run every day to train for a 10k. In fact experts recommend cross training to gain strength and avoid injuries for all your fitness events and that is exactly what Manic Training in Fort Collins offers its clients. The owner of Manic Training in Fort Collins, Craig Gundlach joined us for our live show at the Fortitude 10k in Fort Collins. He explains how three days a week at Manic can change everything about your training and health.