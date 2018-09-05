Man killed in Aurora 7-Eleven shooting identified

AURORA, Colo. — Authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting at an Aurora 7-Eleven Sunday afternoon.

Carlos Obryna Henry, 29, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. His death was classified as a homicide.

The shooting left several others wounded.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday near East Alameda Avenue and South Potomac Street.

When officers arrived, they found Henry on the ground outside of the store. He was taken to a hospital but died a short time later.

Police do not know how many other victims were hit in the gunfire, but they say they made it to hospitals for treatment. There is no word on their conditions.

Police have not released any suspect description, but because the shooting happened at a busy intersection, investigators believe someone saw something.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.