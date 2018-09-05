Man arrested after crashing truck into Dallas TV station building

DALLAS — A man was arrested after crashing a truck into the side of a Dallas television station on Wednesday morning.

FOX4 reported the man got out of his vehicle and began ranting after crashing the vehicle into the side of the building with floor-to-ceiling windows several times.

The man was also seen placing several boxes filled with stacks of paper next to a door. The papers were seen strewn across the sidewalk and street.

The man also left behind a suspicious bag. The Dallas Police Department was investigating to make sure there was nothing dangerous inside the bag.

Most of the people inside the building were evacuated by police.