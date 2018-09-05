× Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival

Thursday, September 6th – Sunday, September 9th, 2018

Estes Park

A one day gate pass is $5 for children and $25 for adults

This year the four-day festival will kick off on Thursday, September 6th with Tattoo Estes, a traditional parade ground concert that spotlights military and pipe bands. The festival has something for everyone – featuring jousting competitions, Highland games, musical acts, dance performances, dog show contests and Scottish and Irish food, drinks and crafts. At the festival this year, attendees will be able to try out a Ninja Warrior course. The festival also features North America’s largest Celtic parade on Saturday morning that runs through the heart of Estes.

This year, the festival will introduce a new extreme sport called Scottish Capall (horse) Dirt Boarding to North America. The sport features an athlete on a long-board style skateboard being pulled by a horse. The athlete runs a course, completing jumps and tricks competing with other athletes for the fastest time with the least mistakes.

WHEN:

Thursday, September 6th

Tattoo Estes: 7:30 p.m.

(Tattoo Estes held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m.) •Friday, September 8th through Sunday, September 10th

Festival open: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day with musical acts nightly • Saturday, September 9th

Festival Parade: 9:30 a.m. WHERE:

Estes Park Event Complex

1209 Manford Avenue

Estes Park, CO 80517