Here’s when Colorado’s fall colors are expected to peak

DENVER — The trees are changing a little early this year in Colorado.

To help you plan your fall colors drive, we’ve put together a map of when colors are expected to peak.

The colors will first start to change in the northern mountains – including places like Steamboat Springs and Rabbit Ears Pass. The colors are expected to peak around Sept. 15.

Then the colors will start to move to the central and southern mountains. Places like Aspen, Telluride, Kenosha Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass will see colors start to peak in mid to late September.

Finally, the fall colors will make their way to Denver and the Front Range in early October.

Click here to see an interactive map of the country – just slide the bar at the bottom to see when fall colors peaks anywhere in America.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Chris Tomer has some suggestions on where to go if you’re looking to experience the best fall colors in Colorado.

Within 1 hour of Denver:

Guanella Pass

Peak to Peak Highway

Rocky Mountain National Park

Winter Park

Kenosha Pass

Within 2 hours of Denver:

Vail

Tennessee Pass

Breckenridge

Hoosier Pass

Fairplay

Grand Lake

Within 3-4 hours of Denver:

Steamboat

Rabbit Ears Pass

Buena Vista

Aspen

Independence Pass

Monarch Pass

Grand Mesa

Good luck finding fall colors. And be sure to share your photos with us – we may use them on TV or online.