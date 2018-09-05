Fort Carson-based soldier found dead in Afghanistan identified

FORT CARSON, Colo. — An Army soldier based at Fort Collins died in a noncombat-related incident in Afghanistan on Tuesday, officials said.

Staff Sgt. Diobanjo S. Sanagustin with the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, arrived at Fort Carson on Jan. 25.

Originally from National City, California, Sanagustin entered the Army in May 2007. He deplyed once to Kosovo, once to Iraq and once to Afghanistan during his years with the Army.

“Staff Sgt. Diobanjo Sanagustin served as a Squad Leader in Bravo Company, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel,” said Lt. Col. David Uthlaut, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment commander.

“He made a lasting impact on the Manchu formation and we will forever cherish his memory. Our deepest condolences are with the Sanagustin family.”

The incident is under investigation.