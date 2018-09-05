Flash flooding stalls cars in west metro Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. - Rain and hail drenched Lakewood and others late Wednesday afternoon and caused flash flooding.

At least two vehicles drove into the the water and were carried off course by it at 21st Way and Urban Drive, near the Maple Grove Reservoir.

One of those cars was driven by London McElhaney, who's 16 years old.

"There was a lot of hail on the ground and I didn’t think it was that bad," McElhaney told FOX31. "I thought it was just a few inches of water here, but it ended up being a few feet. And my car started floating."

The water carried McElhaney's car into a neighbor's lawn.

It all happened next to Spencer and Breanna Diegel's home. She captured it on camera, while he ran out to help.

"It just looked like whirlpool of water going in," Breanna Diegel said.

"That would be freaky a little kid getting stuck in there, but (I'm) glad everybody is okay at the end of it," Spencer Diegel said.

West Metro firefighters responded to at least four reports of cars getting stuck in flash flooding.

Everyone involved was safe.