Emirates plane from Dubai quarantined at JFK airport amid reports of about 100 sick passengers

NEW YORK — The New York City mayor’s office says a plane has been quarantined amid reports of numerous ill passengers aboard a flight from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, that arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The Emirates flight landed about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Video from news helicopters showed the jet sitting on the tarmac surrounded by emergency vehicles and ground control personnel.

Eric Phillips, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, says representatives of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were on the scene.

Phillips tweeted the flight stopped in Mecca, which is experiencing a flu outbreak, and “early indications point to that as a possibility.”

Airline representatives did not immediate respond to an email.

A New York police counterterrorism division tweeted it appeared to be a “medical situation.”