DPD: Student arrested after bringing gun to Cole Middle School

DENVER — The Denver Police Department said a juvenile was arrested Tuesday after bringing a gun to a school where a teen was critically injured in a shooting one week earlier.

DPD said the juvenile male in Tuesday’s incident was arrested at DSST: Cole Middle School in north Denver around 5:10 p.m.

Jessie Smiley, a spokesperson with Denver Public Schools, would not confirm whether the arrest happened. However, she did say parents were contacted.

“There was an incident and we communicated it to families,” Smiley said.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of Aug. 28, when a teenager was shot and seriously injured outside the school. A 14-year-old male has since been charged in that incident.