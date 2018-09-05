× Diamonds in the Ruff – 10/20

Who: Freedom Service Dogs of America

What: Diamonds in the Ruff

When: Saturday, October 20th from 5:30p – 9:30p

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Centennial: Exploration of Flight, Englewood (click for map)

FOX31, as part of Serving Those Who Serve, is thrilled to support this year’s Diamonds in the Ruff presented by our partners at Freedom Service Dogs of America. Join Aristea Brady and Jeremy Hubbard as they host a fun-filled night in support of Freedom Service Dogs of America and their mission to pair veterans with service dogs at no cost to them.

Diamonds in the Ruff benefits Freedom Service Dogs and is guaranteed to sparkle! Guests will enjoy delicious food, silent and live auctions, special entertainment, a chance to win a custom diamond pendant (designed and donated by Larry Blauweiss of Fifth Avenue Designs) plus, you’ll have the opportunity to meet FSD clients and their amazing service dogs.

For more information and to register, click here.