× Denver Kidney Walk – 10/14

Who: National Kidney Foundation

What: Denver Kidney Walk

When: Sunday, October 14th – Check-in at 7:30a, walk starts at 8:45a

Where: Sloan’s Lake (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, is proud to support this year’s Denver Kidney Walk presented by the National Kidney Foundation. Join Meteorologist Matt Makens as he emcees an exciting morning in support of the fight against kidney disease.

By joining hundreds of others at the Denver Kidney Walk, you are helping in the fight against kidney disease. The Kidney Walk is a vital source of support as the National Kidney Foundation provides real-time assistance for those in need. 80 cents of every dollar donated goes to research, patient services, professional education, public health education and community services.

For more information and to register, click here.