Dancers for a Cure is a benefit for Colorado Ballet soloist and dance photographer Francisco Estevez, who has recently been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, and will also support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Colorado dance companies participating include Colorado Ballet, Cleo Parker Robinson, Parasol Arts, Colorado Ballet Academy, Littleton Youth Ballet, Zikr Dance Ensemble, International Youth Ballet, Engage Movement Arts, and more.

 

 Dancers for a Cure 
 Thursday Sept. 6th and Friday Sept. 7th both @ 7:30pm
 Lone Tree Arts Center 
Cost: $25 and up 

