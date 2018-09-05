Boulder police want help identifying man accused of approaching 3 girls in park suspiciously

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder say they’re investigating a man who they say approached three girls in a suspicious manner at Park East Park.

They have a picture of the man. They want the public’s help identifying him.

Police say he approached the three girls, ages 9, 10 and 12 at about 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 2 and made comments to them about their bodies.

“The girls then biked away and told a parent who returned to the park to confront the suspect. The suspect became aggressive, threatening sexual violence and that he would burn down the neighborhood,” a police statement said.

Boulder police have increased patrols in the area. Anyone who may have additional information on this case should call the Detective Kara Wills at 303-441-3482. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).