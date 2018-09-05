× Aurora police involved in shooting incident, officers OK

AURORA, Colo. — Police responded to an officer involved shooting in Aurora Wedensday evening.

It happened in the 2200 block of Fairplay Street.

A police spokesperson said all officers are OK.

One suspect was in custody and there was no threat to the public.

They asked people to avoid that area at this time.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

For alerts on the latest breaking news, download our app for iPhone and Android.