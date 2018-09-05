Artist behind controversial “gun school zone” sign speaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It is a controversial piece of art that has attracted the attention of many in Denver's RINO neighborhood.

A school zone sign with a rifle painted largely and the words "Thought and Prayer Expected" written in bold.

"At first I thought it was a normal street sign," Andrew Griffin, a nearby resident said. "Then I realized - oh my God - this is a powerful message," Griffin added.

So who is behind the piece of art?

The artist goes by the name "Matador."

"We've seen Matador's work all over town for many years," John McCaskill, the owner of MegaFauna, an artist's boutique, said.

The sign was placed outside MegaFauna near 31st and Blake.

"He likes to do pretty significant political pieces that are pretty relevant to the time," McCaskill, who knows the Matador said.

The Matador's Instagram is full of other controversial pieces on Denver's streets.

So who is this mystery street artist?

Unless you know him personally -- it's likely you will never know. When contacted Wednesday the artist asked for privacy and to respect his anonymity.

"I feel an interview would take away from the power of the piece. It's a conversation starter in the finest form. What art should be. It evokes a visceral response!"

The art has since been removed by city officials however it is possible the art may pop up again in the city.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we saw more from the Matador," McCaskill said.