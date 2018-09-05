Juvenile arrested in connection to Cherry Hills home invasion, officer-involved shooting

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — A juvenile has been arrested in connection to a home invasion and officer-involved shooting that left a Cherry Hills officer injured last month.

Authorities arrested the juvenile on Aug. 31 in Aurora. The arrest followed an investigation between the Cherry Hills Village Police Department, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the ATF.

The burglary and shooting happened the night of Aug. 20. CHVPD Officer Cory Sack was injured in the shooting.

Sack had responded to the home on Sedgwick Drive after someone called 911 and hung up, police said. The officer found the door to the home open and went inside, where the suspects were found. Gunfire was exchanged and Sack was hit in the upper leg and in the heel.

Sack, who has been with the department for seven years, was able to get out of the house and was taken to Swedish Medical Center.

The family in the home was also able to escape and was taken to a safe location, police said.

Investigators are still searching for more suspects in the case.

The juvenile is expected to appear in Arapahoe County District Court Thursday.

In a press release Wednesday, CHVPD said Sack has undergone four surgeries following the shooting.

“He is in good spirits and is on the way to recovery,” CHVPD said.

There is only one official fundraising site for the Sack family. It can be found by clicking here.