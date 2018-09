All American Heritage Chocolate products are certified Kosher, made with all-natural ingredients and no preservatives. Their chocolate is fashioned from recipes from 1750 and uses a sprinkling of spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, orange, and red pepper. So, eat, drink, bake and share in historic or modern day recipes... and experience chocolate as our ancestors did with American Heritage Chocolate.

http://www.americanheritagechocolate.com/