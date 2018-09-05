2-year-old girl killed after being backed over by vehicle driven by mother in Westminster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- A 2-year-old girl was hit and killed after a vehicle driven by her mother backed over her on Wednesday morning, the Westminster Police Department said.

The accident happened just after 7 a.m. in the Highview Mobile Home Community near West 84th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

A police spokeswoman said the woman was taking her two other children to school when she backed over the toddler.

CPR was performed, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We don't believe drugs or alcohol are involved, we just believe it's a tragic accident," police spokeswoman Cheri Spottke said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

