14-year-old charged in connection with shooting near Denver middle school

DENVER — A 14-year-old boy has been formally charged as a juvenile in connection with a shooting outside a middle school, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

The boy, who was not identified, was charged with one count of first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The boy had to be charged in juvenile court because he is younger than 16 years old.

The charges were filed Tuesday and the boy was formally advised of the charges on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened about 2 p.m. Aug. 28 outside of DSST: Cole Middle School in the 3200 block of Marion Street. A teenager was critically injured in the shoot.

The boy who was wounded is 13 or 14 years old and has not been identified. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center.