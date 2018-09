Please enable Javascript to watch this video

'The Nebula Secret' is the first book in the New Explorer Academy Series. Published by National Geographic Kids!

Not only can readers get in on the excitement with puzzles and codes embedded throughout. You could win a once-in-a-lifetime trip! One lucky family of four will embark on an adventure... On Cruise Alaska! Go to exploreracademytrip.com to enter to win!

if you'd like a free copy of the book... Visit kwgn.com... And click on 'contests'.