Windsor focuses on safety after death of boy at parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR, Colo. – The day after a small boy was killed during the annual Harvest Festival Parade, FOX31 is talking to the town Mayor about safety procedures for parades.

In the general rule packet for the Harvest Festival Parade, there are no specific guidelines as to whether floats have to undergo a safety check.

“It was a freak, tragic accident,” Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez said.

7th Street in Windsor turned from a Labor Day celebration to a devastating scene.

An 8-year-old boy, Brycen Zerby of Greeley, fell off his float and was killed. The float was a billboard trailer, advertising for a local church. Children were sitting in the small area around the billboard.

Mayor Melendez says this was the 97th year of the festival, and in the past 96 years there have been no accidents. But still they plan to take a close look at what additional steps they can take to ensure safety.

“There’s an on-going investigation, and as soon as that is completed the Windsor town board will meet with the Windsor Harvest Festival Committee and probably our Police force and we will look at policies and procedures and we will look to see what caused it and what me may need to implement in the future, so we never have an incident like this again,” Mayor Melendez said.

“Our focus right now is on the family. Obviously, this is a very hard time for everybody. But it’s hard for the family and we had unfortunately a lot of other folks who were witness to the tragic accident. This is not a Windsor family, but they have become part of our family now through this incident.”

“Every portion of the Harvest Festival provides opportunity for lessons learned. From the hot air balloon launch, to our concerts, to the parade, the committee meets every year and reviews lessons learned as well as reviews policies and procedures. However, at this time our thoughts are with the family.” Windsor Harvest Festival Committee.