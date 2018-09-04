September showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers & thunderstorms will be rolling off the mountains and across metro Denver late this evening. Some of the showers will linger overnight along with some fog. We are expecting a wet Wednesday with light showers early followed by afternoon showers & thunderstorms. And, the stormy pattern rolls on with more late day showers & thunderstorms on Thursday & Friday. Temperatures will stay in the refreshing 70s through the end of the week.

Our weather pattern turns dry just in time for you weekend. We are forecasting mainly sunny skies from Saturday through early next week. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s.

