Rockies fever building as team takes charge of NL West

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies are doing something they haven't done in 23 years.

The Rockies are in first place in the National League West in September.

Fans are packing Coors Field as the team eyes their first ever division title. That means businesses in Lodo are reaping the rewards.

At the nearby Blake Street Tavern, business is up 15 percent this summer. In recent weekends when the Rockies are playing at home, it's been up as much as 25 percent.

The Blake Street Tavern is expecting the month of September to shatter its all time sales records.

"Absolutely, hands down, it will be our best month," said Chris Fusereli, the owner of the Blake Street Tavern.

Street vendors near Coors Field are also seeing huge sales. Joel Watkins has operated a hot dog stand a block away from the stadium for the past 23 years.

He says business usually slows down in September. That's not the case this year.

"We can hear the roar from here and we have a little transistor radio we listen to," Watkins said.

The Rockies are one of just a handful of major league teams that have seen attendance rise in recent years.

The team now ranks 6th out of all major league baseball teams for attendance. That's up from 8th place last year. An average of almost 39,000 fans have visited Coors Field each night during the 2018 season.