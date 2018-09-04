Phillip Lindsay called Terrell Davis to get permission to wear No. 30 for Broncos

ENGELWOOD, Colo. — Rookie running back Phillip Lindsay called Broncos legend Terrell Davis to get his blessing to wear No. 30 for the Broncos.

Lindsay made the 53-man roster for the Broncos and since he wore No. 2 during the preseason, he had to switch to one of the numbers NFL rules dictate running backs must wear for the regular season.

So, he picked the number worn by the best running back in franchise history.

But before he got it, he called Davis to get his permission to rock the number worn by Davis during his Hall of Fame career.

“I just got off the phone with Broncos rookie RB Phillip Lindsay who ask for my permission to rock the #30,” Davis tweeted on Sunday night. “Permission granted. Outstanding young man! It was time to dust off the ole three O. Good luck.”

Lindsay, being born and raised in Colorado, understands the meaning behind the No. 30 for the Broncos and says he “will do everything he can” to make Davis proud.

Davis was a sixth round pick for the Broncos in 1995 and made the team’s roster due to his special teams play. After an impressive preseason, Davis made the team’s roster and was named the starter.

He embarked on a Hall of Fame career that saw him named a first-team All-Pro three times and the league’s MVP in 1998.

Lindsay attended Denver South High School before playing football for the University of Colorado Boulder where he wore No. 23. He went undrafted in 2017 after his senior season but, much like Davis, he earned a spot on the Broncos’ 53-man roster with an impressive preseason showing – especially on special teams.

He’ll be third on the running back depth chart behind Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker to start the season.