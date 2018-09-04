One hospitalized in Longmont motel fire

LONGMONT, Colo. — One person was taken to a hospital after a fire broke out at a Longmont motel on Tuesday morning, Mountain View Fire Rescue said.
Firefighters were called to the First Interstate Inn of Del Camino near Interstate 25 and Colorado Highway 119 just before 5 a.m.
The fire was contained to one room of the building, officials said.
One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. The person’s name, age and gender were not released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
40.159104 -104.981743AlertMe